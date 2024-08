3 hours ago by John Gentile

Love and Rockets are going to release a remix EP. The release commemorates the 35th anniversary of the band's "So Alive" single and features a bunch of remixes of that track: So Alive (Original Version); So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Mix); So Alive (The Crystal Method Remix); So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Single Edit); So Alive (The Crystal Method & Future Funk Squad Dub); So Alive (D.J. K's Vibrant Nu-Disco Dub Mix).

That's out August 30 through the band directly.