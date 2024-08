4 hours ago by Em Moore

Bottom Surgery have released a new song with VULGAR called “look at you”. The song is available digitally now. Bottom Surgery released Skeleton Surgery III, Everything Hurts Without You, HAMMER GiRLLL!, BR0K3 B1TCH DUNG3ON MURD3R MU$1C, XBXSX, oblivion, and please follow closely earlier this year. Check out the song below.