S.H.I.T. to release new album, share "Corporate Funded Killing Technology”

Toronto-based hardcore punks S.H.I.T. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called For A Better World and will be out via Iron Lung Records and La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released a new song called “Corporate Funded Killing Technology”. S.H.I.T. released their Demo in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

For A Better World Tracklist

Corporate Funded Killing Technology

Rotten Column

Terminal Democracy

Haunted

Imminent Destruction

KTF

Captive (…In the Mutilated Vista).wav