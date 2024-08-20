Altercados and XpunkhA to release live album

Altercados and XpunkhA have announced that they will be releasing a dual live album. The shows were recorded on April 29, 2023 at El Solano in San Jose, Costa Rica. Both bands have released a live version of one of their songs. Altercadoes has released a live version of “Apaglaos” and XpunkhA has released a live version of “Parque Morazan”. The live album will be out on DCPC Live and Punk Rock Mag on October 11 and is available for pre-order now. Altercadoes released their EP Herencia Tercermundista earlier this year and will be touring the Pacific Northwest with Potbelly in October. XpunkhA released their album Crucifixion a Quemarropa in 2021. Check out the songs and Altercadoes’ tour dates below.