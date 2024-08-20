Altercados and XpunkhA to release live album

Altercados and XpunkhA to release live album
Altercados and XpunkhA have announced that they will be releasing a dual live album. The shows were recorded on April 29, 2023 at El Solano in San Jose, Costa Rica. Both bands have released a live version of one of their songs. Altercadoes has released a live version of “Apaglaos” and XpunkhA has released a live version of “Parque Morazan”. The live album will be out on DCPC Live and Punk Rock Mag on October 11 and is available for pre-order now. Altercadoes released their EP Herencia Tercermundista earlier this year and will be touring the Pacific Northwest with Potbelly in October. XpunkhA released their album Crucifixion a Quemarropa in 2021. Check out the songs and Altercadoes’ tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 10Tony V’s GarageEverett, WA
Oct 11Off The HookOak Harbor, WA
Oct 12Wally’s House of BoozeWenatchee, WA
Oct 13The ShakedownBellingham, WA
Oct 16The FunhouseSeattle, WA
Oct 17The ShredderBoise, ID
Oct 18Blast Off Vintage ShopSalem, OR
Oct 19The CharlestonBremerton, WA