Altercados and XpunkhA to release live album

by Em Moore
Altercados and XpunkhA have announced that they will be releasing a dual live album. The shows were recorded on April 29, 2023 at El Solano in San Jose, Costa Rica. Both bands have released a live version of one of their songs. Altercadoes has released a live version of “Apaglaos” and XpunkhA has released a live version of “Parque Morazan”. The live album will be out on DCPC Live and Punk Rock Mag on October 11 and is available for pre-order now. Altercadoes released their EP Herencia Tercermundista earlier this year and will be touring the Pacific Northwest with Potbelly in October. XpunkhA released their album Crucifixion a Quemarropa in 2021. Check out the songs and Altercadoes’ tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 10
|Tony V’s Garage
|Everett, WA
|Oct 11
|Off The Hook
|Oak Harbor, WA
|Oct 12
|Wally’s House of Booze
|Wenatchee, WA
|Oct 13
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA
|Oct 16
|The Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 17
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Oct 18
|Blast Off Vintage Shop
|Salem, OR
|Oct 19
|The Charleston
|Bremerton, WA