Blink-182 to release expanded edition of 'One More Time'

, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Blink-182 have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe edition of their 2023 album One More Time . This edition will feature 8 new tracks with the first new one, “All In My Head”, coming out on Friday. ONE MORE TIME…PART 2 will be out on September 6. Check out the tracklist below.