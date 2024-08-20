Squint announce new album, release two new tracks

by Em Moore
Squint have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Big Hand and will be out on October 25 via Sunday Drive. The band has also released two new songs “Pack Rats” (which comes with a video shot by Alex Cherriere and edited by Wil McCarthy) and “Sunshine”. Squint will be touring Europe with Feverchild in September and released their album Feel It All Wash Away in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
Big Hand Tracklist
Lesson Learned
Sunshine
Magic
Half Asleep
Well Wisher
Pack Rat
Crawl Back
Grace
Golden State
Big Hand
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/9
|Paris, FR
|Supersonic
|5/9
|Brighton, UK
|Prince Albert
|6/9
|Newcastle, UK
|The Lubber Fiend
|7/9
|Manchester, UK
|Gulliver's
|8/9
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange Basement
|9/9
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|10/9
|Antwerp, BE
|JC Bouckenborgh
|11/9
|Utrecht, NL
|ACU
|12/9
|Hamburg, DE
|Gängeviertel
|13/9
|Berlin, DE
|Loge
|14/9
|Fürth, DE
|Kunstkeller o27
|15/9
|Vienna, AT
|RHIZ
|16/9
|Budapest, HU
|Kripta
|17/9
|Graz, AT
|Music House
|18/9
|Prague, CZ
|Klub 007 Strahov
|19/9
|Zwiesel, DE
|Jugendcafe
|20/9
|Mannheim, DE
|JUZ