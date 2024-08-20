Squint announce new album, release two new tracks

Squint have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Big Hand and will be out on October 25 via Sunday Drive. The band has also released two new songs “Pack Rats” (which comes with a video shot by Alex Cherriere and edited by Wil McCarthy) and “Sunshine”. Squint will be touring Europe with Feverchild in September and released their album Feel It All Wash Away in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

Big Hand Tracklist

Lesson Learned

Sunshine

Magic

Half Asleep

Well Wisher

Pack Rat

Crawl Back

Grace

Golden State

Big Hand

DateCityVenue
4/9Paris, FRSupersonic 
5/9Brighton, UKPrince Albert
6/9Newcastle, UKThe Lubber Fiend
7/9Manchester, UKGulliver's
8/9Bristol, UKExchange Basement
9/9London, UKNew Cross Inn
10/9Antwerp, BEJC Bouckenborgh
11/9Utrecht, NLACU
12/9Hamburg, DEGängeviertel
13/9Berlin, DELoge
14/9Fürth, DEKunstkeller o27
15/9Vienna, ATRHIZ
16/9Budapest, HUKripta
17/9Graz, ATMusic House
18/9Prague, CZKlub 007 Strahov
19/9Zwiesel, DEJugendcafe
20/9Mannheim, DEJUZ