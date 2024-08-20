Squint announce new album, release two new tracks

Squint have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Big Hand and will be out on October 25 via Sunday Drive. The band has also released two new songs “Pack Rats” (which comes with a video shot by Alex Cherriere and edited by Wil McCarthy) and “Sunshine”. Squint will be touring Europe with Feverchild in September and released their album Feel It All Wash Away in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.