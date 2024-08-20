The Story So Far have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Superheaven and Koyo will be joining them on all dates. The Story So Far released their album I Want To Disappear earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 21
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Nov 22
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Nov 23
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA! Live
|Nov 24
|Buffalo, NY
|RiverWorks
|Nov 26
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Nov 27
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|Nov 29
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Dec 01
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Dec 03
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Dec 04
|Orlando, FL
|Hard Rock Live
|Dec 06
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center
|Dec 07
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing Center at Tech Port
|Dec 08
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Factory
|Dec 10
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Dec 12
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|Dec 14
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic