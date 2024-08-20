The Story So Far / Superheaven / Koyo (US)

The Story So Far
The Story So Far have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Superheaven and Koyo will be joining them on all dates. The Story So Far released their album I Want To Disappear earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 21Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Nov 22Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov 23Columbus, OHKEMBA! Live
Nov 24Buffalo, NYRiverWorks
Nov 26Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 27Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 29Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
Dec 01Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphia
Dec 03Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy
Dec 04Orlando, FLHard Rock Live
Dec 06Houston, TXBayou Music Center
Dec 07San Antonio, TXBoeing Center at Tech Port
Dec 08Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Factory
Dec 10Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
Dec 12Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium
Dec 14San Francisco, CAThe Masonic