State Champs to release new album, share two new songs

State Champs
by

State Champs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Silver Cloud” (which comes with a video directed by Michael Herrick) and “Too Late to Say”. State Champs will be touring North America this fall with Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Daisy Grenade playing support. The band released Kings of the New Age in 2022. Check out the songs and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 08Austin, TXEmo’s
Nov 09Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
Nov 11Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
Nov 13Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Nov 14Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
Nov 15Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom
Nov 16Seattle, WAShowbox Sodo
Nov 18Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Nov 19Denver, COSummit Music Call
Nov 22Detroit, MIThe Majestic
Nov 23Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room
Nov 24Cleveland, OHThe Agora
Nov 26Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall
Nov 27Cincinnati, OHBogarts (without Knuckle Puck)
Nov 29Nashville, TNCannery Mainstage
Nov 30Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Dec 01Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
Dec 03Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
Dec 04Boston, MAHouse of Blues
Dec 06Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
Dec 07New York, NYWebster Hall