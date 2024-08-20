State Champs to release new album, share two new songs

by Em Moore
State Champs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Silver Cloud” (which comes with a video directed by Michael Herrick) and “Too Late to Say”. State Champs will be touring North America this fall with Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Daisy Grenade playing support. The band released Kings of the New Age in 2022. Check out the songs and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 08
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|Nov 09
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Nov 11
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Nov 13
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Nov 14
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|Nov 15
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|Nov 16
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox Sodo
|Nov 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Nov 19
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Call
|Nov 22
|Detroit, MI
|The Majestic
|Nov 23
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room
|Nov 24
|Cleveland, OH
|The Agora
|Nov 26
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|Nov 27
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts (without Knuckle Puck)
|Nov 29
|Nashville, TN
|Cannery Mainstage
|Nov 30
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Dec 01
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|Dec 03
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|Dec 04
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|Dec 06
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|Dec 07
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall