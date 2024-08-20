State Champs to release new album, share two new songs

State Champs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Silver Cloud” (which comes with a video directed by Michael Herrick) and “Too Late to Say”. State Champs will be touring North America this fall with Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Daisy Grenade playing support. The band released Kings of the New Age in 2022. Check out the songs and dates below.