Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Los Angeles-based rockers Go Betty Go! The video is for their new song “Party At Sea” and was directed by lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, drummer Aixa Vilar said,



"Dive into the world of ‘Party at Sea’, where our latest music video sets sail on a lavish, colorful cruise ship bound for adventure. Inspired by early 1900s Argentine craftsmanship and Victorian architecture, this visual feast channels the essence of Buenos Aires, a city where every detail—from ornate bus designs to Fileteado Porteño signage—is a celebration of artistic expression. The song ‘Party at Sea’ invites you on a magical, adventurous voyage, beckoning you to leave the everyday world behind and embark on a journey aboard the grand ship Amazon. It’s a call to escape reality and embrace an extraordinary adventure.”

“Party At Sea” is off Go Betty Go’s upcoming EP Black and Blue which will be out on September 13 via Wiretap Records. Go Betty Go will be playing their EP release show on September 19 at the Paramount with Adam Bones filling in for guitarist Betty Cisneros as she fights cancer. Proceeds from the show will go toward Betty’s medical expenses and recovery process. Watch the video below!