Amyl and the Sniffers to release new album, share video for “Chewing Gum”

Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers have announced that they will be releaisng a new album. It is called Cartoon Darkness and will be out on October 25. The band has also released a video for their new song “Chewing Gum” which was directed and edited by John Angus Stewart. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November and their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Cartoon Darkness Tracklist

JERKIN'

CHEWING GUM

TINY BIKINI

BIG DREAMS

IT'S MINE

MOTORBIKE SONG

DOING IN ME HEAD

PIGS

BAILING ON ME

U SHOULD NOT BE DOING THAT

DO IT DO IT

GOING SOMEWHERE

ME AND THE GIRLS