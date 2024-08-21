Amyl and the Sniffers to release new album, share video for “Chewing Gum”

by Em Moore
Amyl and the Sniffers have announced that they will be releaisng a new album. It is called Cartoon Darkness and will be out on October 25. The band has also released a video for their new song “Chewing Gum” which was directed and edited by John Angus Stewart. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November and their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Cartoon Darkness Tracklist
JERKIN'
CHEWING GUM
TINY BIKINI
BIG DREAMS
IT'S MINE
MOTORBIKE SONG
DOING IN ME HEAD
PIGS
BAILING ON ME
U SHOULD NOT BE DOING THAT
DO IT DO IT
GOING SOMEWHERE
ME AND THE GIRLS