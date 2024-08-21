Frank Iero announces 10th anniversary edition of 'Stomachaches'

Frank Iero has announced that he will be releasing an expanded version of his debut solo album Stomachaches to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The album is called XNauseousX and features new tracks, live recordings, and covers including “Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash, “Extraordinary Girl” by Green Day, and “Be My Baby” by The Ronnettes. It will be out on August 30 via BMG. A new song called “This Song Is A Curse…” has also been released which originally appeared on the soundtrack Frankenweenie Unleashed in 2012. Frank Iero released his album Barriers in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.