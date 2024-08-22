Listen to the new EP by Showoff!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Chicago-based pop punk band Showoff! The EP is called Haverstraw and marks the band’s first new EP in 7 years as well as the 25th anniversary of their self-titled record. Speaking about Haverstraw lead vocalist Chris Envy said,



”We put a lot of hard work into Haverstraw and it ended up as the best record I have ever made. Every person in this band put their whole self in and it reflects as much when you listen to it. Lyrically, I think it's the most meaningful record I've made and that probably translates to why it means so much to me.”

Haverstraw will be out everywhere on August 23 via Manic Kat Records. Listen to the EP in full below!