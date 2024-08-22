Last weekend Frank Carter, of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, fronted the Sex Pistols, made up of Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock, for two shows in London and they have just announced more dates for September. The band will play Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols in full at every show. The dates include their previously announced show at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town which sold out in 5 minutes. All of the other shows will go on sale August 23. Check out the dates below.