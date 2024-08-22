Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Australian music festival Good Things has announced its lineup for this year. Korn, Sum 41, Violent Femmes, Electric Callboy, Billy Morgan and the Delta Riggs, Mastodon, Kerry King, The Gaslight Anthem, JET, The Living End, L7, Northlane, Bowling For Soup, Alphawolf, Sleeping With Sirens, The Butterfly Effect, 311, Aviva, Destroy Boys, Snapdragon Records, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, From Ashes to New, Grandson, Highly Suspect, Imminence, Killing Heidi (performing Reflector in full), Loathe, Reliqa, and Taylor Acorn will be playing the festival. Good Things will take place on December 6 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, December 7 at Centennial Park in Sydney, and December 8 at Brisbane Showgrounds in Brisbane.