On August 21 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario. Geese opened the show. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released their album Flight b741 earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all of the action. Check out his photos below!

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.