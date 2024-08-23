Frail Body, HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, more added to Dilly Dally Fest 2

Dilly Dally Fest has announced the rest of their lineup for this year. Vs Self, Frail Body, HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, Boy Problems, Bulletsbetweentongues, .44 Calliber Love Letter, Usurp Synapse, NØ MAN, Blind Equation, Respire, Trophy Hunt, and Lastima have been added to the festival. They join the previously announced lineup of Saetia, Gillian Carter, In Loving Memory, Herlovebeheadsdaises, Party Hats, New Forms, Thotcrime, Homewrecker., Ted Williams, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Pyre, Who Put Bella in the Witch Elm?, MT.Ida, KIande Amedha, Agile, Kirkby Kiss, and Everything and Nothing. Dilly Dally Fest will take place at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, A portion of ticket sales will go to the Bread and Roses Community Fund.