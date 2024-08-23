Bunuel to release new album

Bunuel the band comprised of Eugene Robinson (of the recently disbanded Oxbow), t Xabier Iriondo (Afterhours), bassist Andrea Lombardini (The framers) and drummer Franz Valente (IL teatro di orrori), will release a new album. It's called Mansuetude, and it's out October 25th on SKiN GRAFT and OVERDRIVE Records. The album was produced by Timo Ellis, and features guests including Jacob Bannon (Converge), guitarist Duane Denison (Jesus Lird), vocalist Megan Osztrosits (Couch Slut), cellist Andrea Beninati and David Binney on alto saxophone and vocals.

You can check out the lead single below.