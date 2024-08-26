M.I.A. endorses... Trump?!

M.I.A. (the rapper, not the punk band) has come out in support of Trump. She recently tweeted a statement that says: "Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed , and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously."

If you have been following M.I.A. over the past few years (we have not) this statement may not come as a surprise. during Covid, she issued numerous anti-vax statements. She also has a product line called Ohmni that sells suspect items including a poncho that promises to deflect "electromagnetic waves such as Wi-Fi & 5G with up to 99.999% shielding effectiveness" and also restores "your autonomy and freedom, everynow." We may or may not keep you updated on this one.