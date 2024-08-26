Green Day and 7-11 team up to sell coffee and they also want you to get a 7-11 tattoo

Green Day is venturing into new territories. For a few years now, the band has been producing coffee as "Punk Bunny Coffee." (It used to be called Oakland Coffee Works). Well, now Punk Bunny will be partnering with the punkest of all multi-national convenience stores- 7-11. For a limited time, you will be able to get Punk Bunny Coffee at 7-11. As per a press release:"merica’s daily coffee routine is about to get rocked. On August 28, 7-Eleven, Inc. will debut an exclusive 'Anniversary' Blend of Green Day’s coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee, at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide for a limited time. This epic collaboration was brewed up to commemorate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups and the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s breakout album Dookie, and 20th anniversary of American Idiot."

Further, "On August 28 starting at 8:00 a.m. ET, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself."

What's more punk than branding your skin with the multi-billion company that sells sugary drinks worldwide?