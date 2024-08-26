Bill “Doc” Plaster to release book about Dr. Strange Records

Bill "Doc" Plaster (Dr. Strange himself) will release a book about his record label, Dr. Strange Records. It's called My Life: song by song. The book is described as: "Bill “Doc” Plaster grew up in Southern California, US Punk Rock’s epicentre during the early 80s. The origin story of Dr. Strange Records; the mail order, label and record store is at times sad, painful, and funny yet always heartfelt. This book packs in tons of stories of “the good old days” and loads of never-before-seen photos from the Doc’s personal 35 mm camera of: Dead Kennedys, Bad Brains, GBH, The Dickies and many more." That's out now.