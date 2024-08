9 hours ago by Em Moore

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals have released a video for their cover of “Baby, Baby” by The Sidekicks. The video was filmed and edited by Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer. The cover is a part of Red Scare’s comp 20 Years of Dreaming and Scheming which will be out on September 6. Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals will be releasing their debut EP Give An Inch on September 6. Check out the video below.