Posted by 7 hours ago

Jeff rosenstock the band is in the middle of his seven night Brooklyn residency at the Warsaw- every nigh tis sold out except the last one. At the first night, on August 21, 2024, where Chris Farren opened for Jeff, they played two Antarctigo Vespucci songs, "Freakin' U Out" and "I'm Giving Up On U2." A/V is the band comprised of Jeff and Chris. They also did a short impromptu cover of Blur's "Song 2". You can see high quality fan-shot video of those songs below.