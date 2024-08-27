Oasis announce 2025 reunion shows (UK and Ireland)

by Em Moore
After 16 years Oasis have announced that they will be playing live again. The group announced a handful of dates across the UK and Ireland for summer 2025 and have stated that they will be also touring “continents outside of Europe” next year. The band split up in 2009 after Noel Gallagher said he could no longer continue to work with his brother Liam. The brothers have gone through several legal disputes since then and rumours of a possible reunion have been swirling for years. 2025 also marks the 30th anniversary of their album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 04
|Principality Stadium
|Cardiff, UK
|Jul 05
|Principality Stadium
|Cardiff, UK
|Jul 11
|Heaton Park
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 12
|Heaton Park
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 19
|Heaton Park
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 20
|Heaton Park
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 25
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|Jul 26
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|Aug 02
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|Aug 03
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|Aug 08
|Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
|Edinburgh, UK
|Aug 09
|Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
|Edinburgh, UK
|Aug 16
|Croke Park
|Dublin, IE
|Aug 17
|Croke Park
|Dublin, IE