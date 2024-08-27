Oasis announce 2025 reunion shows (UK and Ireland)

After 16 years Oasis have announced that they will be playing live again. The group announced a handful of dates across the UK and Ireland for summer 2025 and have stated that they will be also touring “continents outside of Europe” next year. The band split up in 2009 after Noel Gallagher said he could no longer continue to work with his brother Liam. The brothers have gone through several legal disputes since then and rumours of a possible reunion have been swirling for years. 2025 also marks the 30th anniversary of their album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory. Check out the dates below.