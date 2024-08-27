Mickey Leigh sues Linda Ramone for violating Ramones IP

The battle between Ramones stake holders continues. Over the past few years, the relationship between Mickey Leigh (Joey's brother) and Linda Ramone (Johnny's wife) has been rocky at the very best. In 2022, Mickey Leigh sold Joey Ramone's share of Ramones and joey solo publishing for $10 million to a publishing conglomerate. Following that, Linda sued Mickey over Mickey's Ramone-centric film which was set to star Pete Davidson as Joey. That matter is still outstanding.

Well, the battle is getting hotter. On Friday, Mickey sued Linda for violating various Ramones Intellectual Property. The complaint was filed in a Manhattan Federal court and chiefly alleges that Linda is violating trademarks and agreements held by RPI (the entity that manages Ramones I.P. and is own equally between Linda and Mickey). Generally, the complaint states that Linda only started calling herself "Linda Ramone" after johnny's passing and by using this name, she is violating the agreements set in place for RPI which detail how the RAMONES trademark may be used.

As part of the complaint, Leigh states: "Ms. Cummings-Ramone has made and continues to make blatant attempts to exploit and personally capitalize on and benefit from the name, goodwill and legacy of the Ramones — that is, to try to push the false narrative that she is the heiress to … the Ramones’ legacy,” Leigh’s lawyers write. “She most certainly is not. She is nothing more than a blatant self-promoter and an infringer.[…] Ms. Cummings-Ramone presents herself to the world as ‘Linda Ramone’ and unilaterally adopts the mantle of designated Ramones spokesperson and ‘keeper of the legacy’. She intentionally gives the false impression that she is empowered to take the lead on, or unilaterally pursue, Ramones business.”

We'll keep you updated.