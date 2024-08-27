Bad Moves have released a video for their new song “Outta My Head”. The video was directed by David Combs, Benjamin Epstein, Guillan Leonardo, and Kate Sweeney and features appearances by Margaret Cho, Josh Gondelman, Chris Gethard, Cheekface, Martha, Suzie True, Chris Farren, Mike Scollins, and Shelley Kim. The song is off their upcoming album Wearing Out The Refrain which will be out on September 13 via Don Giovanni Records. Bad Moves released their album Untenable in 2020. Check out the video below.