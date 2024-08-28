Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce new album, share “GREY RUBBLE - GREEN SHOOTS”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28, 340 DEAD and will be out on October 4 via Constellation Records. The number of deaths cited in the title was the number of Palestinians who had been killed by Israeli air strikes as of February 13, 2024. The band has also released a new song called “GREY RUBBLE - GREEN SHOOTS”. Godspeed You! Black Emperor will be touring starting in September and released their album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.