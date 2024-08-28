Henry Rollins drops a few more details about his secret project on Vinyl Guide Podcast

A few years ago, Henry Rollins moved out of L.A. and began work on a secret project. Henry has been pretty mum about the project, except to the fact that it is taking years to complete. Ina recent interview with Nate Goyer on the Vinyl Guide Podcast, Henry dropped a feeeeeew more details. Henry was still mostly quiet about the project, but he did state that he is investing a very large percentage of his assets into the project, that the project requires approval of third-parties, and that it will be the biggest project he has ever completed by a "factor of ten." He also suggested that a few more details may come out in the next few months.

Henry also talked about his own record collection, his new book Stay Fanatic Volume 4 and ebay strategies. You can listen here.

Feel free to place your guess as to what the secret project is below.