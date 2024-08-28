Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Los Angeles-based punk band Stoke Signals! The video is for their new song “Take The Wheel” and was created by Jeff Antons. Speaking about the track vocalist and guitarist Giuliano Messina said,



"It's about growing up in the suburbs, and the people you spend your nights with, just bullshitting, being in the moment. How growing up hits you fast sometimes, and looks like those friends (or you) coming to terms with the feeling of having to leave because whatever comes next isn't where you are now.”

“Take The Wheel” is off their upcoming debut album Make Dying Fun which will be out on September 20. Watch the video below!