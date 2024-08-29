A Constant Knowledge of Death to release new album, announce tour dates (US and Can)

A Constant Knowledge Of Death
by Tours

A Constant Knowledge of Death have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Appendix I: Revisions and Annotations and will feature re-imagined and re-recorded songs from across their catalogue. The album will be out on October 11. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto with Unfurl and andthecanaryfell joining them on select dates. A Constant Knowledge of Death released their album Dissecting A One-Winged Bird in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/16Medford, MADeep Cuts (RECORD RELEASE SHOW)
10/17Burlington, VTDespacito
10/18Toronto, ONCollective Arts Taproom
10/19Ferndale, MILuisa’s (Screamo vs. Hardcore Fest)
10/20Chicago, ILTBA (w/andthecanaryfell)
10/21Columbia Heights, MNKlash Drums (w/andthecanaryfell)
10/22Iowa City, IATrumpet Blossom Cafe (w/andthecanaryfell)
10/23Kansas City, MOFarewell (w/andthecanaryfell)
10/24Indianapolis, INHealer (w/Unfurl)
10/25Columbus, OHDirty Dungarees (w/Unfurl)
10/26Pittsburgh, PAHippo-House (w/Unfurl)
10/27Philadelphia, PASecret Location