A Constant Knowledge of Death have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Appendix I: Revisions and Annotations and will feature re-imagined and re-recorded songs from across their catalogue. The album will be out on October 11. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto with Unfurl and andthecanaryfell joining them on select dates. A Constant Knowledge of Death released their album Dissecting A One-Winged Bird in 2023. Check out the dates below.