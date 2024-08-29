Morrissey says he agreed to a Smiths reunion in June but Johnny Marr did not

In a short, but surprising statement issued a few minutes ago, Morrissey stated that AEG issued Moz and Smith guitarist Johnny Marr an offer to reunite as The Smiths. The offer apparently came this past June, though the financial details were not disclosed. According to Morrissey, he was up for the reunion, but Johnny Marr was not. as of now, Marr has not issued a statement.

Morrissey's statement is: "In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025. Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order."