Ekko Astral announce 'An Evening of Mascara Moshpit' shows

Ekko Astral
by

Ekko Astral have announced their final headlining shows of the year. The shows are called 'an evening of mascara moshpit' and will take place around the US. Anita Velveeta, Powerwasher, Pretty Bitter, Pop Music Fever Dream, Adult Human Females, ShyGodwin, and Comprador will be joining them on select dates. Ekko Astral released their album Pink Balloons earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 16OttobarBaltimore, MDw/Anita Velveeta, Powerwasher, Pretty Bitter
Oct 17Baby’s All RightBrooklyn, NYw/Pop Music Fever Dream, Adult Human Females
Oct 18Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PAShyGodwin, Powerwasher, Comprador