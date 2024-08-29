Ekko Astral announce 'An Evening of Mascara Moshpit' shows

by Em Moore
Ekko Astral have announced their final headlining shows of the year. The shows are called 'an evening of mascara moshpit' and will take place around the US. Anita Velveeta, Powerwasher, Pretty Bitter, Pop Music Fever Dream, Adult Human Females, ShyGodwin, and Comprador will be joining them on select dates. Ekko Astral released their album Pink Balloons earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 16
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Anita Velveeta, Powerwasher, Pretty Bitter
|Oct 17
|Baby’s All Right
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Pop Music Fever Dream, Adult Human Females
|Oct 18
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|ShyGodwin, Powerwasher, Comprador