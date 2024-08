5 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based pop-punks Fomo have released a new song. It is called “Don’t Use Blink-182 as a Pejorative” and is available digitally now. Fomo released their single “Boyfriend Hoodie” in 2023 and will be playing a fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on August 30 at La Sotterenea in Montreal. Check out the song below.