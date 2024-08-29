Prince Daddy and the Hyena / Ben Quad / Cliffdiver / Heart to Gold (US)

Prince Daddy And The Hyena
by Tours

Prince Daddy and the Hyena have announced US tour dates for October. Ben Quad, Cliffdiver, and Heart to Gold will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on August 30. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 09The ODenver, CO
Oct 11MetroSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 12NeuroluxBoise, ID
Oct 14Tractor TavernSeattle, WA
Oct 15Wonder BarPortland, OR
Oct 17The RitzSan Jose, CA
Oct 18Ventura Music HallVentura, CA
Oct 20Glass HousePamona, CA
Oct 21HOB VoodooSan Diego, CA
Oct 23Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ
Oct 25Area 51Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26SunshineAlbuquerque, NM
Oct 28GrowlersMemphis, TN