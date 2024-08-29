Prince Daddy and the Hyena have announced US tour dates for October. Ben Quad, Cliffdiver, and Heart to Gold will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on August 30. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 09
|The O
|Denver, CO
|Oct 11
|Metro
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 12
|Neurolux
|Boise, ID
|Oct 14
|Tractor Tavern
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 15
|Wonder Bar
|Portland, OR
|Oct 17
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA
|Oct 18
|Ventura Music Hall
|Ventura, CA
|Oct 20
|Glass House
|Pamona, CA
|Oct 21
|HOB Voodoo
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 23
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|Oct 25
|Area 51
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 26
|Sunshine
|Albuquerque, NM
|Oct 28
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN