Blood Incantation to release 'Stargate' film

Blood Incantation to release 'Stargate' film
by

On October 4, Blood Incantation will release their new album Absolute Elsewhere, via century Media. As part of that album, the band is also releasing a short film which uses a portion of that album as a soundtrack. As per the band, "The Stargate presents the saga of a mysterious artifact and its victims in a hallucinatory synthesis of science fiction and folk horror, where mind bending imagery and unsettling atmospheres converge in a surreal tale of primeval blood magic, interdimensional travel and grotesque otherworldly technology beginning in the Dark Ages and journeying into voids of deep space."