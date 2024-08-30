Punx Can’t Laugh has announced details for its first festival in Toronto this year. Danny Rebel and the KGB, Dave MacKinder of Fireworks, Outtacontroller, Het Up!, Arcade Allstars, Kris Rose, Early Heaven, Bob SACAMANO Party, Candy Hangover, Terminal Ruts, and Spratacus will be playing some tunes at the fest. Comedians Caitlin Reese, Tamara Shevon, Moe Ismael, Andrew Hilary, Devin Bateson, George Rivard, Andrew Barr, Jonny Divito, Tyler Shazma, Amy Cunningham, Jackie Agnew, and Black Zeus will be doing sets. Artists Secret Planet, Little Monkey Art, French Art, Andrew Wright, Chance, Pink Grind, and Visual Shoegaze will also be at the festival. Punx Can’t Laugh Fest will take place on October 11-12 at the Bovine Sex Club and Rainhard Brewery in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets are on sale now.
