Space Camp to release new album, share “DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT”

by Em Moore
Connecticut-based experimental hardcore punks Space Camp have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called how could i not be your girl? and will be out on September 20. The band has also released a new song called “DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT”. Space Camp released their album GOLD STAR in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
how could i not be your girl? Tracklist
INCITING INCIDENT
POINT OF CONTENTION
YOU SWING YOUR AXE AT THE TREE
THE FIRE CATCHES AND LOGS BEGIN TO BURN
DAY-SHAPES
DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT
TOUCAN PLAY AT THAT GAME
IMPASSE