Space Camp to release new album, share “DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT”

Connecticut-based experimental hardcore punks Space Camp have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called how could i not be your girl? and will be out on September 20. The band has also released a new song called “DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT”. Space Camp released their album GOLD STAR in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

how could i not be your girl? Tracklist

INCITING INCIDENT

POINT OF CONTENTION

YOU SWING YOUR AXE AT THE TREE

THE FIRE CATCHES AND LOGS BEGIN TO BURN

DAY-SHAPES

DEADNAME ME ALL NIGHT

TOUCAN PLAY AT THAT GAME

IMPASSE