Sparta announce 'Porcelain' 20th anniversary North American tour

by Em Moore
Sparta have announced fall tour dates for North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album Porcelain . Common Sage will be joining them on all dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 04
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Oct 05
|Sonia
|Cambridge, MA
|Oct 06
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 10
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Oct 11
|Wills Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 12
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 02
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 03
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 08
|The Far Out Lounge
|Austin, TX
|Nov 09
|RBC
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 10
|Masquerade Hell
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 14
|Dickens
|Calgary, AB
|Nov 15
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC
|Nov 17
|Axis
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 23
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR
|Nov 24
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 29
|11:11
|El Paso, TX