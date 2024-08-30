Sparta announce 'Porcelain' 20th anniversary North American tour

Sparta have announced fall tour dates for North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album Porcelain . Common Sage will be joining them on all dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 04HQDenver, CO
Oct 05SoniaCambridge, MA
Oct 06Market HotelBrooklyn, NY
Oct 10GrampsMiami, FL
Oct 11Wills PubOrlando, FL
Oct 12OttobarBaltimore, MD
Nov 02Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Nov 031720Los Angeles, CA
Nov 08The Far Out LoungeAustin, TX
Nov 09RBCDallas, TX
Nov 10Masquerade HellAtlanta, GA
Nov 14DickensCalgary, AB
Nov 15The PearlVancouver, BC
Nov 17AxisToronto, ON
Nov 23Star TheaterPortland, OR
Nov 24El CorazonSeattle, WA
Nov 2911:11El Paso, TX