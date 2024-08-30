Smoking Popes have announced that will be releasing a special edition of their album Born To Quit to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The band re-recorded the entire album in front of a live audience made up of 50 fans at Bombsight Recording Studio in Bloomington, IL. It will be out on September 27 via Anxious and Angry Records. The band has also released a live video for their song “On The Shoulder”. Smoking Popes are currently touring the US and Canada with The Get Up Kids. Check out the video below.