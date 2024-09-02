Outerloop to release live album

Washington, DC-based Outerloop have announced that they will be releasing a new album record. It was recorded during their performance at Distrito Music Fest in Washington, DC in 2023. The album will be out on September 27 via DCxPC. The band will be playing a show on September 27 at the Pie Shop in Washington, DC with MISC, Buko Buko, and Liability as well as a show on September 28 at Richmond Music Hall in Richmond, VA with MISC, Sleave, and Scanslow to celebrate the release. Outerloop released their EP, EP 02, earlier this year.