Posted by John Gentile

Tsunami Bomb have released a new sing. It's called "Star Power" and the story behind the song was written by 8-year-old Charlee from Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. The recording is via Sing Me a Story, a non-profit organization that takes stories written by children in need and turns them into songs. The video was made by Mark Lerner and Nancy Howell. You can check it out below.