Tarantula Tapes have announced the details for their fourth anniversary show. The Readys, Abraxas Reflux, Heavy Petter, Frank Dux, The Holdouts, and Tall Pork will be playing the show. The flyer was created by Fly Graphics. Tarantula Tapes’ 4th Birthday from Hell will take place on October 19 at the Queens Hotel in Barrie, Ontario.