Sleater-Kinney announce expanded edition of 'Little Rope', share “Here Today” video

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing an expanded version of their album Little Rope which was released earlier this year. The expanded edition includes the acoustic Frayed Rope Sessions, live versions of songs recorded at the Forum in Melbourne, Australia, and three new songs. The band has released a video for one of the new songs called “Here Today” which was created in collaboration with In Decline, an activist art collective. The song was originally released as a Record Store Day exclusive release along with “This Time”. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Little Rope Deluxe Tracklist
Hell
Needlessly Wild
Say It Like You Mean It
Hunt You Down
Small Finds
Don’t Feel Right
Six Mistakes
Crusader
Dress Yourself
Untidy Creature
This Time
Here Today
Nothing to Lose
Hell - Live
Say It Like You Mean It - Live
Needlessly Wild - Live
Say It Like You Mean It - Frayed Rope Version
Hunt You Down - Frayed Rope Version
Untidy Creature - Frayed Rope Version