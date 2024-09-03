Sleater-Kinney announce expanded edition of 'Little Rope', share “Here Today” video

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing an expanded version of their album Little Rope which was released earlier this year. The expanded edition includes the acoustic Frayed Rope Sessions , live versions of songs recorded at the Forum in Melbourne, Australia, and three new songs. The band has released a video for one of the new songs called “Here Today” which was created in collaboration with In Decline, an activist art collective. The song was originally released as a Record Store Day exclusive release along with “This Time”. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Little Rope Deluxe Tracklist

Hell

Needlessly Wild

Say It Like You Mean It

Hunt You Down

Small Finds

Don’t Feel Right

Six Mistakes

Crusader

Dress Yourself

Untidy Creature

This Time

Here Today

Nothing to Lose

Hell - Live

Say It Like You Mean It - Live

Needlessly Wild - Live

Say It Like You Mean It - Frayed Rope Version

Hunt You Down - Frayed Rope Version

Untidy Creature - Frayed Rope Version