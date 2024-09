Philadelphia's Hostile City Oi! Council has announced the details for it's annual weekend bash. The Hostile City Weekender will be co-headlined by Cheap sex (celebrating the 20th anniversary of Headed for a breakdown) and Lower Class Brats. Bands also playing include F.O.D., The Virus, FUs, Blanks 77, YDI, The Parasitix, and a whole lot more. That event is November 1 and 2 at the Upper Darby American Legion post in Upper Darby (right next to Philly).