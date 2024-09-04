Hans Gruber and the Die Hards and The Sensations release split EP

Texas-based Hans Gruber and the Die Hards and Tokyo-based The Sensations have teamed up to release a split EP. The split is called Tokyo Two Step and each band contributed two tracks. The Sensations contributed “Magic Call” along with a cover of “On and On” by The Muffs and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards contributed “Trepenation” along with a cover of “I Put a Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. The art was created by Suzie Jurado. The EP is available digitally and physically via Ska Punk International and I HATE SMOKE Records. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will be touring the US starting later this month. Check out the split below.