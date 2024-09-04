Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from Orange County-based ska band The Goodwin Club! The video is for their song “Join the Club” and was directed by Chris Graue. Speaking to Punknews about the video, lead vocalist Tami Demaree said,



”The Goodwin Club is so excited to share our video for our new single Join the Club. We are nerds and if you are too give it a watch and a listen! If you want a membership card come over to our insta and see how you too can join the club! This video was sooo fun to make and Chris Graue did an amazing job directing it.”

”Join The Club” is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on September 20 via Wiretap Records and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!