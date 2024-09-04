Huggy Bear to release book

Huggy Bear have announced that they will be releasing a book. It is called Killed (of Kids) and was written by the five members of the band, Niki Elliott, Karen Hill, Jo Johnson, Chris Rowley, and Jon Slade, and edited by Ethan Swan. The book features reproductions of the seven zines that the band released while they were active (1991-1994) along with "new text drawn from two years of interviews with the band members", photos, flyers, and archival material. Killed (of Kids) will be out on November 19 via JABS and The Grass Is Green In The Fields For You. Check out the announcement below.