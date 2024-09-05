Pinhead Gunpowder announce new album, share new song “Unt”

Pinhead Gunpowder, the band made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, [[Aaron Cometbus, Jason White, and Bill Schneider, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Unt and will be out on October 18 via 1-2-3-4 Go Records, Specialist Subject, Disk Union, and Footscray Records. The band has also released the title track. This release marks their first new music since their 2008 EP West Side Highway. Pinhead Gunpowder released their comp album Kick Over the Traces in 2009. Check out the song and tracklist below.