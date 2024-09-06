Linkin Park announce new co-vocalist and new drummer, to release first album since 2017

Linkin Park have announced a new singer and a new drummer along with a new album. The new co-vocalist will be Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara and the new drummer will be songwriter and producer Colin Brittain. The new album is called From Zero and will be out on November 15 via Warner Records. This will be their first record since the passing of lead vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Emptiness Machine” which was directed by their DJ Joe Hahn. Linkin Park have also announced tour dates for the US, South Korea, the UK, Germany, and Columbia. Their most recent album was One More Light which was released just before Chester Bennington’s passing. Check out the video and dates below.