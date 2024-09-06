Listen to the new album by The Peawees and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new album by Italian rockers The Peawees ! It is called One Ride and features 11 tracks that show the band at their rocking best. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. One Ride will be out everywhere on September 6 via Wild Honey Records, Folc Records, and Spaghetty Town Records. Listen to the album and read the band’s track-by-track breakdown below!

One Ride Track-by-Track Breakdown BANANA TREE

"Banana Tree" sounds like pure rock n' roll. With its repetitive lead guitar joined by the soul-influenced rhythm, pounding verse, and driving chorus "Banana Tree" is a real soulful garage rocker.

Based on a true story, it tells the tale of a convicted felon who escaped to the Canary islands to start a new life working in a banana field. After several failed attempts to convince him to come back, the authorities went to get him and all his plans for a new life went up in smoke.

DRIVE

"Drive" is both a solitary desert road trip and the journey back to a forgotten life, a chain of thoughts between utter resignation and defiance. The song has a decidedly bluesy flavor even veering into cow-punk territory with a rock n roll touch.

PLASTIC BULLETS

"Plastic Bullets" is an in-your-face instant punk classic. Its catchy melody, groovy tempo, singalong lyrics and pop sensibilities let it fit right in the 70s brit punk era.

The song comments on authenticity, the importance of staying true to yourself, and trusting your instincts: because when you live life trying to be something you're not, you're just like a little kid playing cowboy with toy guns and plastic bullets.

THE WOLF

"The Wolf" is a powerful song that meanders between garage, rock 'n' roll and soul with a modern touch.

The groove, the hypnotic guitar riff, and the sometimes dreamlike lyrics drag you into a nocturnal situation where you will have to make a decision: whether to stay in a world that's too tight for you or try your luck elsewhere.

LOST IN THE MIDDLE

The song is a driving, garage-punk soundtrack to a love gone sour. The song is heavy on Spanish vibes before hitting an explosive yet poignant, hook-ready chorus. It's all tied together by a melancholy bridge and a dirty Link Wray-inspired guitar solo. The perfect tune for sick love.

SHE CRIES AS SHE KILLS

"She Cries As She Kills" is the most melancholic track on the album. It’s a rock 'n' roll song with its ankles chained to the floor—a journey between resignation and the awareness that a broken soul is beyond saving despite attempts to rescue it.

WHO'S THE ENEMY

A punk song with a 60s catchy vibe that contrasts with lyrics divided between sarcasm and bitterness, highlighting the contradictions of right-wing politics and its constant need to find a new enemy to conquer new ignorance.

SPELL ON ME

She treats you like an idiot, yet you stay there. She does everything that hurts you, yet you stay there. She must have cast a spell to make you like this: paralyzed and foolish. As you stand there, unresponsive, a Sam Cooke melody echoes in your head, and you can’t help but succumb to its rhythm.

BEFORE I DIE

The song opens with a tight garage-sounding verse that blends Motown and Merseybeat influences, then transitions into a sharp and impactful chorus. The lyrics revolve around the awareness and acceptance of one's mistakes, alternating between verses that are intoxicated and, at times delirious, and verses that are entirely sober.

ONE RIDE

One Ride! One-way ticket. Anything can happen, keep your eyes open, play your cards right, and don’t blame others for your failures. Someone might help you, but they’re not obliged to. One Ride, with a marching rhythm, as if the Kinks were keeping time with your steps—look ahead and think about your next move.

YOU'LL NEVER BE MINE AGAIN

Closing the Peawees' upcoming album "One Ride" is a track that's notably different from the other songs on the album. "You'll Never Be Mine Again" was originally written by Hervé Peroncini for the Detroit Cobras. The lyrics of the song are the result of conversations between Hervé and Rachel Nagy, who unfortunately passed away in 2022.

This tragedy struck so deep that the song was long forgotten until the band impulsively decided to record it during the last minutes of the recording sessions for the new album. Inviting Mary Cobra to add her own touch kept the spirit of the song's original intent. "You'll Never Be Mine Again" is a heartfelt soul gem, full of personal sentiment and memories of an amazing talent lost too soon.