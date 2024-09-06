Hamilton-based music festival Skate or Dive has announced its full lineup for this year. Ignite, Death By Stereo, Belvedere, Authority Zero, The Creepshow, The Video Dead, Wiener Kebab, Dragged In, Brutal Youth, Shift-D, Sessions Records, Sector Seven, Feura, Adelleda, Melonball, Frank Dux, Random Killing, The Neo Lux, Laid to Rest, Collider, World Famous Tallboys, and Losing Streak will be playing. Skate or Dive will take place at Vertagogo in Hamilton, Ontario on September 20-22.
